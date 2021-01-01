A fruity gourmand fragrance for young women. Crisp, sweet, bright, tasty, powdery & intoxicating. Top note of juniper berries. Heart note of fuchsia peony. Base note of fresh meringue. Launched in 2019. Perfect for all occasions Design house: Victoria Secret. Scent name: Tease Glam. Gender: Ladies. Category: Perfume. SubType: EDP Spray. Size: 1.7 oz. Barcode: 667550710423. Victoria Secret Ladies Tease Glam EDP Spray 1.7 oz Fragrances 667550710423. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.