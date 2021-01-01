By Terry Ladies Terrybly Densiliss Anti Wrinkle Serum Foundation 1 oz # 5 Medium Peach Makeup 3700076455434

A long-lasting, full coverage & anti-aging fluid foundation. Concentrated serum-like formula melts into skin & acts as an intensive skincare treatment. Harnesses exclusive Densiliss Technology that targets all signs of aging & loss of elasticity. Corrects & blurs fine lines & wrinkles. Achieves ultra-smooth, even, rejuvenated looking skin. Creates a firm, long-lasting radiant complexion. Gives a perfect satin matte finish. Design house: By Terry. Series: Terrybly Densiliss Anti Wrinkle Serum Foundation. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Foundation. Beauty group: Face. Size: 1 oz. Color: # 5 Medium Peach. Barcode: 3700076455434. By Terry Unisex Terrybly Densiliss Anti Wrinkle Serum Foundation 1 oz # 5 Medium Peach Makeup 3700076455434.