SKU: 8009506. Triple Stud Belt Bag from Burberry panelled in supple two tone leathers featuring a open top design, rolled leather top handles with 3.9 drop, polished metal hardware, embossed Burberry lettering at front, hand-painted edges, adjustable and detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear with 16.9 drop, 2 interior slip pockets and interior pocket with magnetic closure. Dimensions: 15.7 x 7.9 x 15.4. Made in Italy.