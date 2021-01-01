Perfect your skin with a sheer hint of coverage for an effortless no-makeup makeup dewy finish. The lightweight formula, infused with Tamarind Seed Extract, helps skin retain moisture to prevent water evaporation, for long lasting hydration. Design house: Laura Mercier. Series: Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Foundation. Beauty group: Face. Size: 1.7 oz. Color: 4N1 Wheat. Barcode: 736150172204. Laura Mercier Ladies Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30 1.7 oz 4N1 Wheat Makeup 736150172204.