A floral fragrance for younger women. Crisp, spicy, sweet, creamy, optimistic & enlivening. Top notes of ginger, bergamot & bitter orange. Heart notes of tuberose, jasmine & orange blossom. Base notes of sandalwood & vanilla. Launched in 2017. Perfect for all occasions. Design house: Hermes. Scent name: Twilly D'Hermes. Gender: Ladies. Category: Perfume. SubType: EDP Spray. Size: 0.5 oz. Barcode: 3346130012719. Hermes Ladies Twilly D'Hermes EDP Spray 0.5 oz Fragrances 3346130012719. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.