Regatta Ladies Uproar Softshell Wind Resistant Jacket (Seal Grey) - 16 - Also in: 14, 12, 18, 8, 10

Warm backed woven stretch softshell fabric. - Durable water repellent finish. - Wind resistant. - Quick drying fabric. - Super soft handle. - 2 zipped lower pockets. - Adjustable shockcord hem. - Lightweight and easy to wear. - Shaped fit. - Also available in mens sizes, code TRA462. - Fabric: Classic Weight Softshell. - 10 (34: To Fit (ins)). - 12 (36: To Fit (ins)). - 14 (38: To Fit (ins)). - 16 (40: To Fit (ins)). - 18 (42: To Fit (ins)). - 20 (44: To Fit (ins)). - REGATTA Outerwear - a comprehensive range of promotional and corporate clothing suitable for the great outdoors, at surprisingly competitive prices. - Gender: Women