Design house: Shiseido. Series: VisionAiry Gel Lipstick. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Lipstick. Beauty group: Lips. Color: 208. Barcode: 729238148086. Using revolutionary Triple Gel Technology, this breakthrough formula allows high levels of pigment to converge with water for cushiony, comfortable, weightless color that stays put for six hours. This ultra-sleek lipstick bullet glides on to deliver bold, high-impact color in a single stroke. Shiseido Ladies VisionAiry Gel Lipstick 208 Makeup 729238148086.