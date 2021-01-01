Rolex Lady-Datejust 26 Black Mother Of Pearl Dial 18K White Gold President Automatic Ladies Watch 179179BKMDP

18k white gold case with a 18k white gold Rolex President bracelet. Fixed - fluted 18k white gold bezel. Black mother of pearl dial with silver-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Case diameter: 26 mm. Round case shape. Concealed Crown clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Lady-Datejust 26 Black Mother Of Pearl Dial 18K White Gold President Automatic Ladies Diamond Watch 179179BKMDP.