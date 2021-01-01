Silver-tone stainless steel case with a silver-tone stainless steel rolex jubilee bracelet. Fixed silver-tone diamond set bezel. Silver dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Rolex Calibre 2236 automatic movement with a 55-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 28 mm. Folding clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Lady Datejust Automatic Silver Dial Ladies Jubilee Watch 279384SSJ.