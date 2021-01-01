18kt everose gold case with a 18kt everose gold rolex pearlmaster bracelet. Fixed 18kt everose gold diamond set bezel. Chocolate brown dial with rose gold-tone hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Diamond-filled 6 roman numeral. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Rolex Calibre 2235 Automatic movement, containing 31 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 48 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 29 mm. Concealed crown clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Lady-Datejust Pearlmaster Chocolate Brown Dial 18K Everose Gold Automatic Ladies Watch 80315BRRDPM.