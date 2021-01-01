White platinum case with a white platinum rolex president bracelet. Fixed- domed white platinum bezel. Pink dial with white hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Rolex Calibre 2236 Automatic movement, based upon Rolex 2235, containing 31 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 55 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 28 mm. Folding clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Lady-datejust Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Lady-Datejust Pink Dial Automatic Platinum President Watch 279166PRP.