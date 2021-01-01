18 carat yellow gold case with a 18 carat yellow gold jubilee bracelet. Fixed-diamond set bezel. Silver dial with gold-tone hands and diamonds hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Rolex Calibre 2236 automatic movement with about 55 hours of power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Case size: 28 mm. Round case shape. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Lady-Datejust Silver Diamond Dial Automatic 18 Carat Yellow Gold Jubilee Watch 279138SRDJ.