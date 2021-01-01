Gold-tone stainless steel case with a white leather strap. Fixed gold-tone crystal set bezel. Gold tone dial with gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 35 mm, case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Thomas Earnshaw Lady Kew Automatic Ladies Watch ES-8064-06.