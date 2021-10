Color: Red Material: PU Leather Lining: Synthetic Leather Detailed Size: L11.5cm(4.52') H9cm(3.54') W2.5cm(0.98') Structure: 4 Card Slots,1 Coin Pocket,1 Money Compartments. Designed to hold cash, cards, coin and other little things. You can simply hold it on hand or put it in bag. A good choice as a lovely gift for your friend / Wife / Mom/ Sister.