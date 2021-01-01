Zimmermann Ladybeetle Wrap Silk Midi Dress

From the Ladybeetle Collection. Crafted of deluxe silk, this stunning mid-length dress flaunts a wrap silhouette, romantic sleeves, and an asymmetrical flounce hem. Shawl collar Blouson sleeves Elongated cuffs Wrap front Ruffle flounce Asymmetrical high-low hem Silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 55" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND Australian founders and sister-duo Nicky and Simone Zimmermann design with a signature feminine aesthetic, each piece rife with tiers of fabric, rich embroidery and splashy prints. From ruffled bikinis and beachwear to luxe, intricately patterned maxi (and mini) dresses, everything is overtly romantic in the most elevated, effortless way. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Zimmermann > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Zimmermann. Color: Rouge. Size: 6.