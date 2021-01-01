18kt rose gold case with a white leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel with diamond set. White mother of pearl dial with rose gold-tone hands. Dial Type: Analog. Blancpain Calibre 615 Automatic movement, containing 29 Jewels, composed of 180 parts, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Skeleton transparent exhibition see through case back. Round case shape, case size: 21.50 mm, case thickness: 8.23 mm. Band width: 11 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Ladybird Ultraplate Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Blancpain Ladybird Ultraplate Automatic Ladies Watch 0063A-2954-63A.