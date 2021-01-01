Lagertha Lothbrok Stunt Double Tote Bag

A shield-maiden is a female warrior from Scandinavian folklore and Old Norse mythology. Lagertha was the legendary Viking shieldmaiden and the onetime wife of the famous Viking King Ragnar Lothbrok. This stylish Lagertha Lothbrok stuntwoman design is perfect for stunt performers, actors, fans of Vikings, Old Norse Culture, Kattegat, Thor, Valhalla, Odin, Bjorn Ironside, Ivar the Boneless, Nordic History and Shield Maidens. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.