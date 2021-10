Sunny days and blissful nights await with the Laguna sandals from SAS. Embossed leather uppers with an open toe. Adjustable buckle closure. Soft and breathable microfiber linings. Offers a cushioned and shock-absorbing footbed that hugs and supports the natural curves and arches of your feet. All Day Comfort Sole offers a wide base for increased stability and maximum shock-absorption. Made in the U.S.A. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.