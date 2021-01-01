Lahaina, Maui Tribal Turtle Polynesian Tattoo Style Tank Top

Lahaina, Maui Polynesian Tribal Turtle design for anyone who loves Lahaina, Turtles, Tribal Art and Hawaii. Share the spirit of the Turtle, as you wear this in the Islands or on the Mainland. Paradise is only a flight away or lucky you live Hawaii. KULAWIND: T-Shirts & Gear that help you celebrate and remember the memories you created on your vacation with vintage Retro Vacation Designs for all lifestyles, to see more please click on our brand: KULAWIND Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem