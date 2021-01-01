Laila Shorts In Citrine - M - Also in: L, S, XL, XS

So long Sweet Lime! We are forever in love with lime green linen. Yes, Forever! Amazing shorts to wear around town when you want to be comfy and cute. The daring amongst you might pair with our Cedar Blouse for a monochromatic look! We also love with a billowy blouse or an oversized button down, knotted at the waist. Made in NYC from dead stock Linen. 100% linen. Elastic waist. Pockets at Hip. This style sits at the natural waist. 3" inseam. Sizing: easy fit; true to size. Krystina is wearing a size small.