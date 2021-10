You can't go wrong with stripes. We love these candy colored, boxer style shorts for dressing up with a vintage blouse and layered jewelry. So easy to travel with and fun for vacay vibes at home as well! Made in NYC from dead stock cotton sourced from New Jersey. 100% cotton. Washed for softness and shrinkage. Elastic waist. Pockets at Hip. These shorts sit at the natural waist. 3" inseam. Sizing: easy fit; true to size. Krystina is wearing a size small.