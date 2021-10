Finding a nice top for yourself or your beloved one who loves lake life, boating, fishing? Then, look no further, this vintage tee featuring a lake sign with a marquee arrow is what you need to grab now! Vintage, Fishing Lover, Fishing, Lake Life, Lake Lover, Camping Lover, Boating Lover, Summer, Summertime, Summer Vacation, Go Outdoor, Go Outside, Exploring, Adventuring, Adventure Outfit, Nature Lover, Camping Lover. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem