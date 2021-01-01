Lake Toxaway, North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains Camping Tank Top

This retro, distressed Lake Toxaway, North Carolina design would be a great souvenir from your Blue Ridge Mountain vacation to the beautiful NC Blue Ridge Mountain. Also would be a great matching family vacation design for your North Carolina camping trip. A great design for anyone who loves Lake Toxaway North Carolina waterfalls, hiking, camping, fishing, and adventure in NC forests and the Blue Ridge Mountains. This mountain camping canoe and hiking design features a distressed vintage look. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem