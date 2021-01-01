Tularosa Lambros Dress in White. - size L (also in M, S, XS, XXS) Tularosa Lambros Dress in White. - size L (also in M, S, XS, XXS) A dream come true in white: Tularosa's Lambros Dress. Crafted in a relaxed silhouette, the pullover style gets a modern update with allover lace fabric and fringe details that make for a statement finish.. Self: 100% polyLining: 100% rayon. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Embroidered lace fabric. Fringe trim. TULA-WD525. TRD1137 U18. Tularosa, the new LA-based label, is a refined vintage-inspired collection of romantic dresses, textural jackets, and embroidered tops designed for the wild at heart.