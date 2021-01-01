Polo Ralph Lauren Lambskin Leather Caf Racer Jacket

Full-grain lambskin meets rugged, moto-inspired styling. Stand collar Long sleeves Zip cuffs Exposed front zip with snap closure Chest zip pocket Waist pockets Lined Lambskin leather Fill: Polyester Dry clean by a leather specialist Imported SIZE & FIT About 26" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND Synonymous with Americana style since 1967, Ralph Lauren started with one itemthe necktieunder the name Polo. The house has since stood for the epitome of refined dressing for men. From collegiate sweaters and polos to evening-ready suiting and tailored coats, there's a timeless piece for every occasion. Men Luxury Coll - Polo Blue Label > Polo Ralph Lauren > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Polo Ralph Lauren. Color: Black. Size: XL.