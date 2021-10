Saint Laurent - This navy lamé-striped silk-blend blouse is an example of Saint Laurent's confident take on the classic pussy-bow collar, which founder Yves Saint Laurent popularised in the 1960s after drawing inspiration from the late 19th century Gibson Girls. Note how the attached neck ties are followed by a loose-fitting body and sleeves that fasten with simple buttons for a graceful result. Style it with anything from a pencil skirt to tailored trousers.