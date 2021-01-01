The Mountain Hardwear Lamina 0F/-18C Sleeping Bag is a synthetic mummy style sleeping bag for cold temperatures. Using proprietary welded Lamina construction to eliminate cold spots, this bag has a High loft synthetic Insulation and a lot of it for maximum warmth on those freezing nights. There?s an insulated draft collar around the neck that keeps cold air out and locks heat inside. Add in the contoured footbox and the anti-snag zipper and you get a well rounded bag for winter or cold weather camping. Features of the Mountain Hardwear Lamina 0F/-18C Sleeping Bag Standard mummy cut is efficient, warm and comfortable Ergonomic draft collar blocks the escape of warm air from inside the bag Contoured footbox follows natural foot position for maximum warmth and comfort Tailored hood comfortably blocks drafts and seals in warmth Lightweight but durable two-way 5 zipper with anti-snag for easy entry and exit 30D Nylon Ripstop shell fabric is lightweight and compressible Glow in the dark, reflective zipper pull Nylon compression sack and mesh storage sack included Durable water repellent finish Left hand and right hand zippers available for ziptogether functionality Thermal. Q synthetic Insulation for lightweight warmth Thermal.Q Elite replicates the structure of down for the Highest warmth-to-weight Fabric Details Shell: 30D Nylon Ripstop 51 g/m2 (100% Nylon) Lining: 40D Polyester Plain Weave (100% Polyester)