Elevate your everyday footwear with this block-heel bootie featuring water and stain protection and an OrthoLite(R) footbed that offers incredible comfort. A lugged outsole ensures enhanced traction, while a ReBOTL recycled-plastic lining and leather from an LWG Silver-rated tannery provide an eco-friendly element. 3 1/2" heel; 1" platform (size 8.5); 4 1/4" shaft Lace-up style Foam-cushioned footbed Water-repellent; stain-repellent Leather