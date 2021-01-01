Hudson Jeans Lana Boyfriend Jean in Denim-Dark. - size 25 (also in 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31) Hudson Jeans Lana Boyfriend Jean in Denim-Dark. - size 25 (also in 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31) 79% cotton 20% poly 1% elastane. Made in Mexico. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket styling. Light whiskering and intentionally destroyed detail - distressing may vary. 12.5 at the knee narrows to 10 at the leg opening. HUDSON-WJ1168. 45W211TMX-FFDE. Rooted in the legacy of British Cool and liberated by the free spirit of LA, Hudson is a rebel with a cause a brand that redefines the standard every time. Today Hudson is positioned as a global leader in Premium Denim and the mission remains the same as day one; transcend product and inspire people around the world to live out their passions, push life to its fullest, and challenge themselves to be their very best.