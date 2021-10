Sarah Chloe Lana Cigar Signet Ring in Yellow Gold, Size 8: Made to order. Ready to ship in 4-5 weeks. This chunky gold-vermeil cigar ring is a real stealth statement-maker. It’s made-to-order with one big, bold letter of your choosing, and works equally well during the day as it does hittin’ the town at night. Personalization: Enter 1 character for engraving. Gold vermeil.