Multicolor rose illustrations lend esteemed artistry to this dress. Scoopneck Ruched puff sleeves Concealed back zip with hook-and-eye closure Ruffled waist Tie front Shell/lining: Polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 33.75" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'11" tall, 41" bust, 33" waist, 45" hips Model is wearing a US size 4. Dress Collections - Contemporary Evening > Likely > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. LIKELY. Color: Periwinkle Multi. Size: 4.