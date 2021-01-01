LancÃ´me GrandiÃ´se Waterproof Mascara, One Size , 01 Noir Mirifique

What it is:A 24-hour wear, innovative, waterproof mascara that's bent to work with the shape of your face for access to all lashes.What it does: From corner-to-corner to root-to-tip, GRANDIÃSE Waterproof Mascara gives lashes the ultimate in length, lift, and volume. Its patented swan-neck wand allows you to reach every lash, working with the contours of the face and eyes to create bigger, brighter eyes. The elastomer molded brush features a monoi flower shape that allows for maximum and even deposit of the formula so that even the smallest lashes are coated. It's created with less waxes for intense color without smudging or flaking through the day, and the ultra-black and glossy, quick drying formula contains rose-cell extract so that lashes remain soft and supple.Suggested Usage:-Start with the outer lashes. -Hold the brush horizontally so the swan-neck design curves upwards and it will be perfectly shaped to coat the outer and center lash line. -Rotate the brush so that the swan-neck is facing downward to apply formula easily to the inner lash line.-Remove with waterproof makeup remover, such as award-winning Bi-Facil Double Action Eye Makeup Remover (sold separately).Size:0.35 oz