Lancôme 14 Soft Black Brow Densify Powder-To-Cream What It Is A powdery formula that instantly transforms into cream when in contact with the skin for the look of added eyebrow density. What You Get .05 oz. Brow Densify Powder-To-Cream - 14 Soft Black What It Does Densifies the look of eyebrows with buildable color Featuring an innovative formula that offers high-pigmentation powder Transforms into cream when in contact with the skin Smudge-proof and transfer-proof Achieve diverse eyebrow results, from a natural-looking densified eyebrow appearance to a bold eyebrow by layering applications How to Use Draw a line in the middle of the eyebrow and fill with the formula. Blend up and down for a natural-looking result. Repeat for a bolder look. Made in Korea