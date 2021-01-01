From lanc me

Lancôme Deep Long Time No Shine Loose Setting Powder

$19.50 on sale
($39.00 save 50%)
In stock
Description

Lancôme Deep Long Time No Shine Loose Setting Powder What It Is A weightless powder that absorbs excess oil and helps smooth the look of your skin, setting your foundation for all day wear. What You Get .52 oz. Deep Long Time No Shine Loose Setting Powder What It Does This airy, lightweight powder sets makeup for an all day wear without leaving behind a white veil  Skin instantly looks smoother, more even and blemish-free  Thanks to the ultra-thin mica minerals, your foundation's color is preserved all day long and skin stays shine-free all day long How to Use Apply liberally over the face with your favorite brush following foundation application. Made in France

