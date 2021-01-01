Lancôme Hypnose 5-Pan Eyeshadow Palette 14 Smokey What It Is A compact eyeshadow palette featuring five versatile shades to help you create day-to-night looks in one swipe. What You Get .14 oz. Hypnose Eyeshadow Palette - 14 Smokey What It Does High-pigment formula delivers one-swipe payoff and buildable intensity Color looks true on skin Smooth and soft texture for easy application and comfortable wear Long-wear Smudge-resistant How to Use Prime eyelids with Lancome's Prime It Boost It Eyeshadow Primer (sold separately) to create a smooth, even base for application and to help lock in the color. Follow the step-by-step guide included with each palette for unique and beautiful eye makeup looks from natural looking makeup to smokey eyes. Apply lighter eyeshadow colors as a base, or as a touch of light on the brow bone, upper lid, or the inner corners of the eye. Apply medium to darker eyeshadow colors as a liner in the crease, outer corner, or the lower lash line for a more intense gaze. Pro Tip: Create your own eyeshadow color by mixing two shades. - Use a flat eyeshadow brush or a blending eyeshadow brush to create different levels of intensity. - To achieve intense color payoff, use a wet flat brush. Tap the flat end into the desired color, and pack it onto the eyelid. - To achieve a softer, more romantic wash of color, use a dry blending brush and apply in small, continuous circles. - Finish your look with Artliner Precision Point liquid eyeliner to shape and define the eyes. (brushes sold separately) Made in France