Lancôme L'Absolu 383 Premier Baiser Sheer Lip Gloss What It Is A rich gloss that helps lips look instantly refreshed and hydrated. What You Get .27 fl. oz. L'Absolu Gloss Sheer - 383 Premier Baiser What It Does Hydrates lips for a non-sticky base Fresh, translucent colors Light coverage with a shimmery, intense shine Free of sulfates, parabens and pthalates Made in France