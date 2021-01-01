Land Surveying - Grime Art Field Crew Outdoor T-Shirt

Perfect gift for any type of outdoor field or construction worker that enjoys a modern black or death metal art style Great gift idea for land surveyors, rodman, instrument men, party chiefs, cad operators, cad technicians, and survey technicians. Art style features a grime dripping design as the text letters reading the words "field crew" great gift for anyone that works an outdoor style job, sport event like baseball, football, or soccer. Great death metal yard work or a Halloween event. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem