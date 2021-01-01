MAJORELLE Landau Sweater in Tan. - size M (also in S, XS) MAJORELLE Landau Sweater in Tan. - size M (also in S, XS) 59% cotton 40% acrylic 1% nylon. Made in China. Hand wash. Ribbed edges. Mid-weight knit fabric with laddered trim. MALR-WK188. MJK90 U19. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.