Lace-up cap-toe boot with a classic silhouette - Five eyelet, three hooks - Unique Detail on heel and toe - Dress casual style, perfect any way you wear it - Relaxed Fit, slightly roomy feel - 360º Bench Welt construction for durability and stability - CustomCork™ insole forms a custom fit - All-weather Dainite sole for premium traction - Built on the 2622 Last - Premium European calfskin leather - Recraftable