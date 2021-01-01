Lantzville BC Red-Tailed Hawk Native Bird of Prey Art Premium T-Shirt

Beautiful red tailed hawk raptor northwest coast style Native American Indian art for outdoors enthusiasts. For proud Canadian residents Traditional tribal style wildlife artwork & nature symbolism, the powerful hawk totem. Great for downeaters birders, bird watchers, bird watching & redtail hawk bird lovers in Lantzville, British Columbia Canada This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.