From the Comet Collection by Pamela Love, the Ursa Major necklace portrays the moon and stars orbiting a planet! Floating diamonds and a luminous moonstone are set in a vibrant lapis sphere. The pendant is finished on a beautifully crafted solid golf chain. Add to your existing layers! Handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold. Detailed in lapis, moonstone, and diamonds. Pendant measures 13mm; chain measures 18-in. long. Finished with a spring ring clasp.