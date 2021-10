This Ring from the LMJ Origin Collection is a touch of brilliance. This ring is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem, "Origin", written by the LMJ founder & CEO. Note: This piece is handmade on a made-to-order basis and is offered in custom ring sizes. Lapis Lazuli is a deep blue stone that fosters inner peace and clears the mind of negative thoughts. Lapis Lazuli stones awaken a higher consciousness and promote journeys of self-discovery.