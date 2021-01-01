retrofete Lara Faux Leather Pant in Dark Green. - size XS (also in L, M, S) retrofete Lara Faux Leather Pant in Dark Green. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Self: 64% rayon 29% nylon 7% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Zip fly with button closure. Zipper cuffs. Faux leather fabric. 12 at the knee narrows to 9 at the leg opening. ROFR-WP16. PF21-3765. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.