For Love & Lemons Lara Maxi Dress in Lavender. - size L (also in M, S, XS) For Love & Lemons Lara Maxi Dress in Lavender. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Self: 100% recycled polyLining: 58% nylon 42% viscose. Made in China. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closureFront key-hole with tie closure. Smocked elastic back panel. Lace detailingElastic cuffs. FORL-WD907. CD2531-FA21. Derived from those sun-soaked Lemonade Stand Days designers and owners, Gillian Mahin and Laura Hall are the masterminds behind the line For Love & Lemons. Born in Wyoming, finding their style niche in Australia and now based in Los Angeles, the collection is anything but conventional-rebelling against the standards of modern society. The line taunts with intrigue as a clash of colors and patterns are evoked by chic separates and devious dresses. Where the modern gypsy is punk, For Love & Lemons is a brand to relate to, for that girl that doesn't follow trends, she makes them.