Large BackpackTSA Friendly Durable Travel Backpack with USB Charging PortHeadphones Hole for MenWomen Anti theftSecure WaterResistant Big Business.

Best Quality Guranteed. USB PORT & HEADPHONES HOLE: External USB charging port with built-in charging cable allows you to easily charge your smart phone, Kindle and other electronics devices on the go (Portable power pack required and NOT included in this backpack). Headphone Jack is convenient for you to listen to your favorite music hands free while walking TSA FRIENDLY & MULTIPURPOSE: TSA-friendly feature exclusively designed for AIRPLANE TRAVEL, makes getting through airport security quick and easy by laying the laptop flat without removing it from the bag. The large capacity USB charging stylish backpack is a great companion for OUTDOOR/INDOOR activities and perfect for daily use anywhere for camping, hiking, vacations, travel, trekking, mountaineering, weekend getaways, occasional travel, overnight trips DIMENSIONS & LARGE CAPACITY: Size: 19.4*10.4*14.96 inches. Large capacity 45L with 20+ organizer pockets can meet