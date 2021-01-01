RipClear Large Flat Rip Lens Protector

Protect your snow goggles with the RipClear® Rip Lens Protector. Scratch-proof, weather-proof and easy to use, the Rip is a transparent lens cover that provides optically correct, crystal clear vision while delivering superior protection from dings, scratches and other elements you may encounter. This RipClear® set includes everything you need for an easy installation so you’ll get outdoors fast! FEATURES: Provides universal protection for your goggles’ lenses Compatible with large-sized, flat lenses Equipped for backcountry or mountain riding, alpine skiing, snowboarding or other winter sports and activities Quick and easy to install- clean lenses and apply Rip cover for superior protection Rip protector provides a clear, sleek protective shield for lenses Scratch-proof and weather-proof protection Anti-fog protection Maintains crystal clear lenses Instructions included for simple installation in less than 5 minutes INCLUDES: Three Rip lens protector Three microfiber cleaning cloth One wet wipe for cleaning One dust removal sheet Dust removal stickers