Large Graphic Wallet

Wallets are very personal items, which is why we made these as fun as they are functional. Organize your cards with several designated card slots, keep loose change from escaping in the zipper pouch, and show off your style with your favorite design. DetailsPOCKETS UPON POCKETS: Not only does the entire wallet zip shut, there's an additional zipper pouch for those teeny items that always try to get away. MEATLESS: Made from durable vegan leather, so you know that the only animals involved are the ones artfully printed on the outside (if that's the design you choose). SIZE MATTERS: Which cards do you need today? Don't think about it; just take them all. At 7.5" L x 3.75" W, everything fits inside this large wallet. GREAT SOLO: If you don't want to hide your wallet inside of a bag, don't! It can double as a small clutch when the mood strikes. DimensionMeasures approx.: 7.5" x 3.75"Care TipsWipe clean