Show off your fun-loving side wearing the MICHAEL Michael Kors Large Leopard Tie Front Blouson Tankini with Removable Soft Cups featuring a tie front blouson tankini top, attached straps with sunglasses trim at cord end and removable soft cups, boasting all over leopard print. 85% nylon, 15% spandex. Hand wash, hang dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.