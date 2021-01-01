Saint Laurent Large Niki Chain Bag in Black Shiny crinkle calfskin leather with grosgrain lining and black hardware. Made in Italy. Foldover flap top with magnetic button closure. One main compartment. One interior flat pocket. One interior zip pocketOne slip pocket under flap. Back flat pocket with hidden magnetic closureMetal YSL monogram on front. Measures approx 12.5W x 9H x 6DLeather-enforced sliding chain-link shoulder strap with a 9 - 16.5 drop. SLAU-WY1578. 633183-0EN08-1000. About the designer: SAINT LAURENT has been influencing and revolutionizing the fashion industry since the debut of its iconic ‘Rive Gauche’ collection in 1966 - the couture house was the first to create a ready-to-wear capsule. The sleek, precisely tailored staples, like the signature biker jackets, transcend seasons and trends. Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello continues to honor the label’s illustrious reputation by reintroducing cult styles, including the ‘Lou’ handbag and ‘Tribute’ sandals.