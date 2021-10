A signature Irene Neuwirth look! From Irene's Flat Gold Collection, these flat gold pear-shaped drops are impressively lightweight. This rose gold earring pair is set with a brushed finish. Simple but bold, these Irene Neuwirth earrings are perfect for both special occasions and everyday wear. Handcrafted in 18-karat rose gold. Measures 1 1/16-in. wide by 2 1/4-in. long. Finished on gold ear wires.